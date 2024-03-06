  • Menu
Hezbollah member killed, 6 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon

Hezbollah member killed, 6 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon
Beirut: A Hezbollah fighter was killed, and six "civilians" wounded on Wednesday in Israeli air strikes targeting several towns and villages in the border region of southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told the media.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that one of the raids targeted a house in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, killing a person inside and wounding another.

They added that another raid also destroyed a house in the southeast village of Dibbine, wounding five civilians, including two children, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said its fighters attacked several Israeli sites of Kiryat Shmona, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, and Avivim.

The Lebanon-Israel border has been witnessing increased tension since October 8, 2023, after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Israel in support of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, prompting Israel to respond by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 340 people on the Lebanese side, including 227 Hezbollah members and 65 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

