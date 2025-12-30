Hindu Factory Guard Killed In Bangladesh As Colleague Opens Fire, Third Such Death In Two Weeks

A Hindu security guard working at a garment factory in Bangladesh was shot dead by a fellow colleague, marking the third reported killing of a Hindu man in the country within a span of two weeks. The incident occurred on Monday evening at a garment manufacturing unit in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh district.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Bajendra Biswas, was serving as a security guard and was part of the Ansar force, a government auxiliary security unit under Bangladesh’s Ministry of Home Affairs. The accused, 29-year-old Noman Mia, was also an Ansar member posted at the same factory. Both were on duty and staying inside the factory premises at the time of the incident.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, the shooting took place during an interaction between the two men. Noman Mia allegedly pointed a government-issued shotgun at Biswas in what was described as a casual or non-serious manner. Moments later, the weapon discharged, and the bullet struck Biswas in the thigh. He was rushed to a nearby health facility but was declared dead by doctors.

Police confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and the firearm involved has been seized. The body was sent to a medical college hospital for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

The killing has intensified concerns over the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, especially after two other Hindu men were killed earlier this month in separate incidents. One was reportedly lynched by a mob over allegations of blasphemy, while another was beaten to death in a separate case linked to extortion, both incidents drawing widespread condemnation.

Although Bangladeshi authorities have described recent attacks on Hindus as isolated criminal cases, the incidents have sparked protests in several cities, including Dhaka and Chittagong. Minority groups and civil society organisations have staged demonstrations demanding justice, better protection for minorities and stronger action from the government.