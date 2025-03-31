I am almost done...

Washington: Is Tesla boss Elon Musk planning to step down from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)? The question has been doing rounds on social media and has gained momentum after Tesla dealerships and properties faced violence and arson in various parts of the world. Musk has recently made stunning remarks about stepping down from the DOGE role came amid nationwide protests against his electric vehicle company, Tesla.

The tech billionaire has revealed the date he plans to ‘ditch US President Donald Trump’ and leave Washington DC after his DOGE purge of Federal departments. The Tesla CEO sat down with key members of his DOGE team to discuss the work his team has carried out for the first few months of Trump’s administration.

The DOGE chief and his seven team members- Aram Moghaddassi, Steve Davis, Brad Smith, Anthony Armstrong, Joe Gebbia, Tom Krause, and Tyler Hassen- further detailed their efforts to slash waste, fraud, and abuse in various government agencies. Musk plans to step down from his cost-cutting role in the Trump administration at the end of May after reducing the US deficit by $1 trillion, the tech billionaire said recently. The DOGE team spoke at length about their work to improve America’s balance sheets and how they were reaching closer to their goal, which would halve the annual federal deficit. In an interview with Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier”, Elon Musk said that he was confident his DOGE could find $1 trillion in savings, slimming current total federal spending levels of about $7 trillion down to $6 trillion.