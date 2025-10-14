I get along with tough ones, never failed at working like mediator: Trump

US President Donald Trump, while returning from the Middle East Peace Summit held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, declared that he is often called upon to mediate international issues, stating confidently, “I get along with the tough ones, I don’t get along with the weak ones.”

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump elaborated on his close ties with world leaders and his role in diffusing global tensions. “Erdogan’s been great with me,” he said, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “You know, when NATO has a problem with Erdogan, which they often do, they call me to talk to. And I never failed at working immediately.”

Trump also commented on the Israel-Hamas conflict. “We are talking about rebuilding Gaza; not talking about single state, double state, or two-state; we did it the right way, and our timing was perfect,” he said, underlining the US-led effort to bring an end to hostilities in the region.

During his speech at the summit, Trump praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "very good friend." He said, “India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top, and he has just done a fantastic job.”

Trump’s remarks come days after a phone call with Prime Minister Modi, during which the Indian leader congratulated him on the success of the “historic Gaza peace plan.”

The Gaza ceasefire document was formally signed in Egypt by four key mediators, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Notably, representatives from Israel and Hamas were not present at the signing.

The summit, co-chaired by Egypt and the United States, was attended by leaders from over 20 nations, alongside representatives from regional and international organizations.

Egyptian President Sisi opened the summit by saying, “I welcome you all to the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, at this momentous and pivotal historical juncture, in which we have together witnessed the conclusion of the Sharm el-Sheikh Agreement to end the war in Gaza.”