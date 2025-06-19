I stopped war, says Trump hours after PM call

Washington: Sticking to his position despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi making it clear that India had agreed to a ceasefire based on Pakistan's request, US President Donald Trump has, once again, claimed credit for "stopping the war" between the two countries and even complained that "not one story" had been written about it.

PM Modi and Trump spoke over the phone for 35 minutes on Wednesday after the US president had to leave the G7 Summit in Canada early and their planned meeting could not happen.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, hours before his meeting with Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir at the White House, Trump, however, continued to claim that he had stopped the war and, at the same time, stated that PM Modi had been "very influential".

"Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan - I love Pakistan - I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (possibly referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the India side, and others. And they were going at it, they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped," Trump claimed.

Complaining that the press had not taken note of this, he continued, "I don't think I had one story written, did I have one story written? I stopped a war between two major nations, major nuclear nations.

I did not have a story written about it, but that's okay. You know why, the people know."