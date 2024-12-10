IAMPHENOM India Summit: December 13, 2024

PRESS RELEASE

PHENOM ACCELERATES GROWTH IN INDIA – EMPOWERING HR WITH AI, AUTOMATION AND EXPERIENCE TO TRANSFORM THE FUTURE OF WORK

● Targets exponential growth in India tapping India’s 500 million working population in helping them find the right work

● Aims to double its India workforce in 2 years, with offices in Hyderabad, Vizag and Bangalore, and plans to add more locations across the country

● Launching flagship Intelligent Talent Experience conference, IAMPHENOM India, on Dec 13, 2024

Hyderabad, December 9, 2024 – Phenom, a global AI company, is poised to accelerate its growth in India with IAMPHENOM India on December 13, 2024, at the Trident Hotel, HITEC City, Hyderabad. The event will bring together over 500 senior HR leaders to explore how intelligence, automation, and experience are transforming talent acquisition and management and driving the future of work.

India: A Strategic Growth Hub for Phenom

India is a cornerstone of Phenom’s global strategy, offering a dynamic market where enterprises are rapidly embracing digital transformation. As Indian consumers increasingly prioritize experience across sectors, organizations in banking, insurance, and technology, for example, are demanding similar innovation in HR. By leveraging AI and automation, Phenom empowers Indian enterprises to scale talent acquisition, optimize talent management and enhance retention, while unlocking workforce productivity, to drive meaningful business outcomes.

"India is a critical growth market for Phenom, driven by its rapidly expanding enterprise ecosystem and growing adoption of digital HR technologies. With over 6,000 large enterprises, the country offers immense potential for innovation in talent experience." said Hari Bayireddi, President, COO & Co-Founder, Phenom. "As we target exponential growth in India, we are addressing key challenges like seamless hiring and retention solutions, upskilling, personalized engagement, etc.”

“Our offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vizag form the foundation of this growth, with plans to double our workforce and serve over 1,100 enterprise customers in the next two years. IAMPHENOM INDIA is more than an event—it’s a transformative platform to redefine HR through collaboration and innovation in intelligence, automation, and experience. We invite HR leaders to join us in shaping smarter, more connected workplaces for the future." adds Hari.

The Role of AI in Redefining Talent Experiences

AI is transforming HR by making processes more efficient and experiences more personalized. Phenom’s solutions have consistently delivered results such as faster hiring cycles, reduced attrition rates, and enhanced recruiter productivity.

"Exceptional talent experiences are no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses to thrive. AI is the bridge that connects enterprises with meaningful talent outcomes, helping organizations unlock their full potential," Hari emphasized.

IAMPHENOM: A Proven Platform for HR Innovation

Phenom’s IAMPHENOM flagship event in the U.S. has emerged as the perfect setting for HR innovation, showcasing how collaboration among HR practitioners, technologists, and policymakers drives measurable business impact. With IAMPHENOM INDIA, Phenom brings this transformative experience to one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Key Highlights of IAMPHENOM INDIA

● Visionary thought leadership into the future of AI and automation in India’s growth story during a Fireside Chat with Chief Guest D. Sridhar Babu, Minister of IT, E&C, Industries & Commerce & Legislative Assembly, Govt. of Telangana.

● Exclusive insights from global industry pioneers, including Mahe Bayireddi and Hari Bayireddi, co-founders of Phenom.

● Spotlight sessions where attendees will discover leading practices and success stories from India’s top enterprises.

● Deep-dive sessions on AI’s transformative role in high volume talent acquisition, workforce intelligence, talent development, career pathing, and personalized talent experiences.

● Product innovation showcase to discover how Phenom’s AI-powered solutions are empowering enterprises to hire faster, develop better, and retain employees longer.

● Networking opportunities with over 500 HR and TA leadership, fostering collaboration and innovation to solve real-world challenges.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire and onboard employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, talent marketers, talent leaders, hiring managers, HR and HRIT — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom X+ Generative AI, Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, Talent CRM, X+ Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Interview Intelligence, Talent Experience Engine, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Contingent Talent Hiring, Onboarding, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com.