Imran booed with 'ghari chor' chants

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was booed with 'ghari chor' (watch stealer) chants within the vicinity of the civil courts in Lahore.

In a video circulating on social media, the PTI chairman could be seen emerging out of a gate at the Civil Courts Lahore surrounded by his party workers and security personnel when people standing there started chanting the derogatory slogan with reference to the Toshakhana controversy, Geo News reported.

In the video, a PTI supporter accompanying Khan could also be seen shoving a man for chanting slogans.

Khan has granted a cheque worth 50 million PKR to the Lahore Bar and invited the lawyers to participate in his party's upcoming long march.

Aside from that, the PTI chief also announced the provision of health cards to lawyers and also promised to upgrade a hospital for them.

Khan also said that a Lawyers' Protection Bill will be passed by the Punjab Assembly.

On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in a consensus verdict related to the Toshakana reference, disqualified Khan and ruled that the PTI chairman was no more a member of the National Assembly, reports Geo News.

"Criminal proceedings will be initiated against the PTI chairman for misdeclaration," the verdict said.

The ECP stated that Khan had submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices under Article 63(1)(p).

Under the said article, a lawmaker is disqualified for the time being from being elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) or of a provincial assembly.