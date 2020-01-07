Imran launches app to control drug abuse

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the 'Zindagi' smartphone app which features information on narcotics control and was aimed at raising awareness among parents and teachers about the dangers of drug abuse and how to tackle the issue.

Addressing the launch event here on Monday, the premier said drugs were destroying the lives of the country's youth, Dawn news reported.

"There was a time when we heard there were drugs in universities. Now drugs are present in schools," he said.

"The most vulnerable section of our society - our children - are being exposed to drugs, when they don't have the maturity to deal with the issue."

According to a description of the app, 'Zindagi' features a "complete collection of drug awareness, drug prevention and treatment, rehabs locations, success stories and supportive community to help and meditate drug victims".

It is available on the Google Play store and the Apple App Store.

On the occasion, a book to create awareness about drugs was also launched.

Khan emphasised the need to introduce the book in all schools to increase knowledge and awareness about the issue.

According to UN figures, some 8.9 million people in Pakistan were reported to be drug users.