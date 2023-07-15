Imran warns investigating team of consequences for actions against PTI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared before a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the May 9 incidents during which he warned them of consequences for actions taken against his party PTI, sources said on Saturday.

The former premier was interrogated by a six-member panel comprising a DIG, SSP and 4 SPs for an hour at the DIG Investigation headquarters for his alleged role in the attacks on the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) and other military installations in the city, The News reported..

“I will make a comeback and you will have to answer for all your actions,” he told the JIT members in a threatening tone, the report said.

“We will ask you only professional questions,” JIT members reportedly told Khan.

When asked whether the May 9 events were planned or just a coincidence, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said it was a conspiracy against him and his party.

“I have got nothing to do with it, it was planned elsewhere,” he said.

He was also asked why the PTI supporters protested inside cantonment areas, to which he said, “people were bound go there because I was arrested by a commander”, The News reported.

“There is evidence that you provoked them and gave orders,” JIT asked.

The PTI chairman, according to the sources, rejected the allegation and maintained that protesters were acting on their own and went to those places voluntarily.

“Everything that happened that day was a conspiracy,” the PTI chief said, according to the sources aware of the details, The News reported.

The JIT also showed various videos and pictures to the PTI chief related to the May 9 mayhem.

The sources said that Imran Khan denied knowing any of the protestors in those visuals and said, “they are not my people”.