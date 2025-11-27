Imran’s death rumours flood social media

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently lodged in a jail in Rawalpindi, has become a top trend on social media over unverified claims of his death on Wednesday. The rumours began after Afghan Times, a social media handle, claimed to have information from sources that the former Pakistan PM had been "murdered" in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail. The claims – all unsubstantiated and unverified – have not been confirmed by any credible agency or department.

Amid Imran Khan’s death rumours flooding social media, his three sisters allegedly suffered a brutal police assault outside Adiala Jail. The ageing sisters of Pakistan’s former prime minister have demanded an impartial probe.

Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan and Dr Uzma Khan were waiting outside the jail as they had been denied a meeting with Khan for a month. They said they were sitting peacefully when police suddenly attacked them without warning.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founded by Imran Khan, protested outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and across Pakistan.