India And US Connecting Bilateral Ties Establishing New Domains Of Engagement

The joint statement issued in Washington today and the ongoing state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US demonstrate that the two leaders were able to connect, with the bilateral relationship establishing new domains of cooperation and engagements.



At the state dinner this evening in Washington, the band played "Ae Mere Waton Ke logo," a song which was written by Kavi Pradeep and performed by late singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was a favourite of Prime Minister Modi. President Joe Biden went out of his way to treat his Indian visitor like a king.

As was evident during his speech to the US Congress, not only Democrats but also Republicans saw in PM Modi a leader who could be trusted. Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy was just as enthused about the Indian leader as Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian descent. For his part, PM Modi contacted both Democrats and Republicans since India needs both to make sure that US legislation does not obstruct technology transfer.

The US Congress is convinced that India under Modi is a country with whom the US can do business since it has the fifth-largest economy and a strong leader in charge.And this has already been seen in action with the expansion of technologies like LAN, Micron, AMP, Google, and Tesla's decision to manufacture the famous car in India.

The relationship between the two biggest democracies in the world has entered a new phase, according to HT, after speaking with the principals who are strongly invested in India-US relations in Washington and New Delhi. And without trust and confidence in one another, as well as the removal of the hesitations of the previous century from the bilateral relations, this could not have occurred.

The two nations exploring new areas of technology partnership while continuing to easing restrictions to speed up the process is the single most important example of how mutual trust is expressed. If the leaders of the two nations had not been dedicated to altering relations between the two, the GE-HAL MoU to produce F-414 98 KN thrust engines in India with 100% knowledge transfer would not have been feasible. Even the closest NATO partner, the US, has not received aircraft engine technology, let alone a vital autonomist nation like India.The two nations' trust will be further strengthened by the US's top-of-the-line MQ-9B high altitude, long endurance (HALE) armed drones being assembled in India and the high-tech platform's potential use of Indian-made ammunition in the future.