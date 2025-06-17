India asks its nationals to evacuate Tehran, be in touch with Embassy

Tehran: India has urged its nationals in Iran and Persons of Indian Origin(PIO) to evacuate Tehran, shift to a safer location and be in touch with the Embassy, following escalating tensions in the region.

As the Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth day, the hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Haifa and dozens of other cities and communities across northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, confirmed by the Israeli military.

"All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City," the Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.

"All Indian Nationals who are in Tehran and not in touch with the Embassy are requested to contact the Embassy of India in Tehran immediately and provide their Location and Contact numbers. Kindly contact: +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109," it added.

Additionally, US President Donald Trump has also urged the people to evacuate Tehran as the hostilities escalated.

"Iran should have signed the deal I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The US President also announced that he would cut short his visit to the Group of 7 (G7) summit in Canada to closely monitor the situation amid the escalating tension in the Middle East.

"I have to be back as soon as I can. I have to be back early for obvious reasons," Trump told reporters at the summit convening in the Canadian Rockies.

Meanwhile, in the latest developments, Bazan, Israel's largest oil refinery company, announced that all of its facilities at the Haifa Port had been completely shut down due to the damage caused by an Iranian missile strike.