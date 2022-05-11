India contributed USD 800,000 to promote Hindi at the UN

India has contributed USD 800,000 to the United Nations as part of the initiative to enhance public outreach of the organization in Hindi. Country's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra handed over a cheque for the UN project launched by India in 2018 to disseminate information about the UN to the Hindi-speaking population across the world.

"The Government of India has been making continuous efforts to expand the use of Hindi in theUnited Nations. As part of these efforts, 'Hindi @ UN' project, in collaboration with the UNDepartment of Public Information was launched in 2018 with an objective to enhance the public outreach of the United Nations in the Hindi language, and to spread greater awareness about global issues among millions of Hindi-speaking people around the world," the UN said in a statement. India has been partnering with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC) since2018 by providing an extra-budgetary contribution to mainstream and consolidating news and multimedia content of DGC in Hindi, it added.

Since 2018, the UN News in Hindi is disseminated through the UN's website and social media handles and a UN Facebook Hindi page, the statement read further. "A UN News-Hindi audio bulletin (UN Radio) is released every week," it added.