India slams Pakistan for peddling false propaganda on J&K

Geneva: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for "misusing" the UN Human Rights Council's platform to promote its "false propaganda" on Jammu and Kashmir, spewing falsehoods on the world stage while at the same time failing to protect the repression of religious, sectarian, and ethnic minorities in its own territory.

Firmly rejecting Pakistan's statement made on Wednesday during the ongoing 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council, India highlighted its notorious neighbour's established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

"In continuing to misuse the Council's time to peddle its false propaganda, Pakistan wants to divert attention from its own abject failures and state policy of repression of religious, sectarian, and ethnic minorities and its inglorious record of hosting and sponsoring terrorism," stated Indian diplomat Muhammed Shabeer while exercising India's Right of Reply in response to Pakistan's statement.

India mentioned the international community's repeated criticism of Pakistan for its political violence and the systematic repression of minorities, including increasing discrimination and violence against the Ahmadiyya community.

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India, India emphasised that the region has seen massive progress following several socio-economic development initiatives of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We understand it is difficult for Pakistan to witness the all-round progress of Jammu and Kashmir," the Indian diplomat said.

India also advised Pakistan to focus on rebuilding its "shattered economy" instead of spreading misinformation.

Additionally, India also rejected "factually incorrect" the references made to its internal matters by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at Islamabad's behest, expressing regret that some OIC member countries have allowed such misuse of the platform by Pakistan - a "serial violator of human rights" and an "unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism" - despite their close ties with India.