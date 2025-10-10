Live
- For education: IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint launch a cutting-edge Certificate Programme to prepare professionals for the GenAI revolution
- Pawan Singh’s wife Jyoti Singh met Prashant Kishor in Patna, says not seeking an election ticket
- Relations with Afghanistan moving on right path: Former diplomats
- Rohit Sharma hits the nets in Mumbai ahead of Australia ODI tour
- India hosts ITU’s ‘AI for Good Summit’ at IMC 2025
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over houses keys to 160 families in Gorakhpur
- Punjab CM condemns shoe hurling incident at CJI Gavai
- India records 688 deals worth $39.9 billion in July-September
- Open National Tennis Championship gears up for U-16 and U-14 finals
- Haryana: PM Modi to visit Sonipat on October 17
India-UAE holds immense potential in leading conservation efforts: Govt
Abu Dhabi: India and the UAE hold immense potential in leading the conservation and management of biodiversity, said the government on Friday. ...
Abu Dhabi: India and the UAE hold immense potential in leading the conservation and management of biodiversity, said the government on Friday.
Leading the Indian delegation to Abu Dhabi for the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh, here, highlighted the avenues to strengthen India-UAE cooperation in climate action and biodiversity.
“India and the UAE, as key global partners, have a unique opportunity to collaborate on innovative solutions that address pressing environmental challenges,” Singh said during a bilateral meeting with UAE Environment Minister Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi.
He also appreciated the UAE for its instrumental role in promoting the Global South's interests at the CoP28 and making it a ‘COP of Action’, leading to some of the landmark decisions, including the fund for loss and damage, and the Global Goal on Adaptation.
Reiterating India’s commitment to finding solutions to mitigate climate change and promote the conservation of biodiversity, Singh acknowledged the UAE-led ambitious climate initiative, the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), steered by the UAE and Indonesia. It is an excellent example of multilateral cooperation to address climate resilience and biodiversity conservation, he noted.
The Minister thanked his UAE counterpart for the country’s valued partnership in Indian initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC).
He also invited the UAE to join India’s global initiatives like the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), while giving a call to support India’s visionary efforts like ‘Mission LiFE’ for promoting a planet-friendly lifestyle. The UAE Minister was keen to know and understand the details of Mission Life to implement it in their country.
Singh also reiterated close cooperation between India and the UAE on BRICS and other international fora. The MoS observed that the UAE has been one of the important new members of BRICS, and cooperation between India and the UAE is very crucial.