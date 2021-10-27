India, UK conduct mega war game

New Delhi: India and the UK are carrying out a series of complex military drills as part of a tri-services war game in the Arabian Sea, billed as the most ambitious exercise by the two countries ever. The UK's Carrier Strike Group (CSG) led by its largest warship HMS Queen Elizabeth and several other frontline ships of the two navies are participating in the week-long 'Konkan Shakti' exercise that began on October 21, officials said. A carrier battle group or carrier strike group is a mega naval fleet comprising an aircraft carrier, accompanied by a large number of destroyers, frigates and other ships. The UK is only the third country after the US and Russia with which India is conducting a tri-services exercise. Indian Navy's MiG 29K jets, the Royal Navy's F-35B aircraft and Indian Air Force's SU-30 and Jaguar fighters were among the key assets deployed for the exercise, the officials said. Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said the sea phase of the maiden tri-service exercise commenced off the Konkan coast in the Arabian Sea on Sunday after the completion of an exhaustive harbour phase. The British High Commission said personnel of all three services from both countries were participating in the tri-service exercise and described it as the "most ambitious conducted by the two countries to date".

It said the exercise is another step in deepening bilateral defence and security ties and boosting strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The high commission said the exercise provides an opportunity for the armed forces of two outward-looking, confident democracies to work in synergy and uphold our shared commitment to peace and security. "The CSG's engagement with India showcases the deepening comprehensive strategic partnership. Both the Indian and the Royal Navy are blue-water, multi-carrier navies, which places us in a very exclusive club," said First Sea Lord Admiral and Chief of Naval Staff of the UK Admiral Tony Radakin.