India votes against Russia's call for secret ballot on Ukraine

United Nations: India has voted against Russia's demand for a secret ballot on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow's annexation of four regions in Ukraine. On Monday, the 193-UNGA members took up a motion by Albania to draft a resolution condemning Russia for its illegal annexation of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine to be taken by vote.EAM Jaishankar during a joint press conference on Sunday refused to disclose India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, he said that India has never supported the idea of 'war.'

Russia in UNGA demanded a secret ballot. Amongst the present members, 107 members voted against Russia's demand for a secret ballot including India. 13 nations voted in favour of Russia's demand, while the remaining 39 members abstained. Russia and China were amongst the countries that did not vote.

After getting its demand rejected, Russia sought reconsideration of the decision in motion by Albania. However, the UNGA did not reconsider the motion with 100 nations including India voting against the 'reconsideration.' 16 countries voted in favour and 34 abstained.

Following the meeting, Ukraine denounced Russia as a 'terrorist state.' UN's ambassador to the UN said, "Russia has proven once again that this is a terrorist state that must be deterred in the strongest possible ways." He further added, "Unfortunately, you can hardly call for a stable and sane peace as long as an unstable and insane dictatorship exists in your vicinity." However, India till now has not yet condemned the Russia-Ukraine conflict.