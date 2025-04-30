India Warns Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violations Along LoC

India’s Director General of Military Operations on Tuesday protested to his Pakistani counterpart over recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, according to defence officials.

The two military chiefs held a hotline discussion on April 29 to address unprovoked firing by Pakistan Army units across multiple sectors, including Naushera, Sunderbani, Akhnoor, Baramulla, Kupwara and Poonch. India demanded an immediate halt to these actions and warned of consequences if violations continue.

The hotline call took place before Pakistan’s information minister, Attaullah Tarar, claimed Islamabad had "credible intelligence" that India planned a military operation within 24 to 36 hours. Tarar’s statement appeared on the social network X and said any Indian military move would be met with a decisive response.

Officials in New Delhi rejected Pakistan’s intelligence claim and said Indian forces acted in self-defence during exchanges of fire. They added that Pakistani troops extended firing beyond the Line of Control into the Pargwal sector of the International Border.

The exchanges follow the deadly April 18 attack in Pahalgam, where militants killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists. India has accused Pakistan of supporting militant groups responsible for the assault, charges Islamabad denies.

The defence ministry said Indian units have maintained readiness along the border and have returned fire where necessary. Officials stated that India seeks to uphold the 2003 ceasefire agreement but will respond to protect its personnel and civilians.