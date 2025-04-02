India will drop tariffs substantially: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump, in a press conference on Tuesday, said that he has heard India is planning to cut tariffs on American goods substantially.

"I think I heard that India just a little while ago is going to be dropping its tariffs very substantially and I said why didn't somebody do this a long time ago," he said.

The comments come just before Washington unveils reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, which has kept policymakers around the world on edge.

The White House also listed India among nations which are being "unfair" and damaging US exporters with high charges. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said India imposes a 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural goods, making it "virtually impossible" for US products to reach certain foreign markets.

“These countries have been ripping off our nation for far too long,” Leavitt said, adding that they’ve shown clear disdain for American workers.