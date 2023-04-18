Indian climber goes missing at Mount Annapurna

Kathmandu: An Indian climber went missing below the Camp III of Mount Annapurna in Nepal after he fell into a crevasse while returning from Camp IV this afternoon, according to an official of his expedition.



Mingma Sherpa, Chairman of Seven Summit Treks said that Anurag Maloo, 34, from Kishangargh of Rajasthan went missing after he fell down from around 6,000m while descending from Camp III.

An official at the Seven Summit Treks also confirmed to the IANS that Mallo has gone missing since Monday morning and his whereabouts are yet to be known.



Anurag Maloo had successfully climbed Mount Ama Dablam only last year and was planning to ascend Mount Everest, Annapurna, and Lhotse which are also based in Nepal this season.

Maloo has been earlier awarded REX Karamveer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India. He undertook the guidance and mentorship of Bachendri Pal, a famous mountaineer, for climbing the mountains, said the Indian media reports.

"An aerial search has been conducted to trace the missing climber," Sherpa said, adding that his condition was still unknown. Anurag abandoned his climb after reaching Camp IV, he added. Anurag is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8000m and seven Summits to create awareness and drive action towards achieving the UN Global Goals (#ClimbingForSDGs).

Only last week on Wednesday, three Sherpas were buried on Mt Everest. The three guides got buried after a massive ice sheet of more than 50 meters tumbled down the mountain, below Camp 1 at 5,700 meters, according to the officials. The whereabouts of the three Sherpas are not known yet, said the officials.