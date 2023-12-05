  • Menu
Indian-origin Dave Sharma sworn in as Oz senator

Canberra: Indian-origin former MP Dave Sharma was officially sworn in on Monday as a senator for New South Wales (NSW) in the Australian Parliament....

Canberra: Indian-origin former MP Dave Sharma was officially sworn in on Monday as a senator for New South Wales (NSW) in the Australian Parliament. Sharma, 47, defeated former state treasurer Andrew Constance last month to become the first person of Indian origin from the Opposition Liberal party to win the NSW senate position.

The former Australian Ambassador to Israel received applause after swearing his affirmation of allegiance, and was congratulated by his colleagues. He was flanked by his NSW moderate faction colleagues, Andrew Bragg and Maria Kovacic, as he took oath for a seat left vacant by former Foreign Minister Marise Payne. “An honour to escort our newest Senator, Dave Sharma, for his swearing-in today. Congratulations Senator Sharma,” Senator Kovacic wrote on X.

Sussan Ley, Deputy Leader of the Liberal Party, said Sharma is a “welcome addition” to the federal Liberal team. “He has strong experience in Parliament and in senior diplomatic postings. Dave’s keen foreign policy intellect will be particularly welcome given we are in the most dangerous set of geopolitical circumstances since WWII,” Ley wrote on X.

