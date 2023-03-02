Indian-origin Professor honoured with Marconi Prize

New York: Hari Balakrishnan, an Indian-origin MIT Professor, has received the prestigious Marconi Prize for his fundamental discoveries in wired and wireless networking, mobile sensing, and distributed systems.



Balakrishnan, a Fujitsu Professor of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was named the winner of the award on February 22, a press release by The Marconi Society said.

The Marconi Prize is awarded annually by The Marconi Society to innovators who have significantly contributed to increasing digital inclusivity through advanced information and communications technology. "By focusing his research on the application of technology to solve large societal problems, Balakrishnan's work has made millions of people safer and has made the Internet and wireless communications more efficient and robust," the press release said.

"I am delighted to be honoured with the Marconi Prize, whose previous recipients are a "Who's Who" of communications technology innovators. As a researcher inspired by how people use network applications and motivated to build networked systems for a safer and more resilient world, I am privileged to be part of the Marconi Society and its mission to advance digital equity," Balakrishnan said in a statement.