Indian-Origin Student Dies After Denied Entry to Nightclub in Freezing Temperatures

An Indian-American student named Akul Dhawan faced a devastating fate near a US nightclub where he was denied entry. The incident, which unfolded last month, has left both officials and the community mourning the loss of this promising young individual. Akul Dhawan, a mere 18 years old, was pursuing his studies at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

According to the findings of the Champaign County Coroner's Office, Dhawan's tragic demise was attributed to hypothermia, compounded by acute alcohol intoxication and prolonged exposure to the freezing temperatures of the night. Following a thorough examination, his death was deemed accidental, with no indication of foul play.



On the evening of January 19, Akul Dhawan set out from his university residence accompanied by friends, partaking in alcohol along the way. Their destination was the Canopy Club, where they arrived around 10 pm. However, upon their return from Green Street later in the evening, Dhawan faced rejection when attempting to re-enter the club.



Despite numerous efforts to gain entry, each met with refusal from the venue staff, Dhawan found himself stranded outside. His friends, growing increasingly concerned, tried to reach him through calls, but unfortunately, their attempts went unanswered. It wasn't until 1:23 am that a friend, deeply worried about Dhawan's well-being, decided to contact the police.



Tragically, it was too late. The following morning, a university employee stumbled upon Akul Dhawan's lifeless body on the steps of a nearby building. The chilling discovery sent shockwaves through the community, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with alcohol consumption, particularly when coupled with extreme weather conditions.