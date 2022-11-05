  • Menu
Indians talented, purposeful people, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: For a second time within a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India's growth story and said its people are "very talented" and "purposeful" and will help the country to achieve outstanding results in its development.

Putin's comments came just ahead of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Moscow on November 7 and 8. Speaking at a meeting on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Russian Historical Society on the National Unity Day on Friday, Putin said: "Let's take a look at India.

Very talented people, purposeful, with such a drive for internal development, will, of course, achieve outstanding results.

India will achieve outstanding results in its development." Putin said there was no doubt that India's population of almost 1.5 billion people will certainly achieve outstanding results in their development, according to a Kremlin press release in Russian.

