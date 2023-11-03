Live
- Blinken visits Israel in an effort to minimise civilian causalities
- Deaths from Ebola, SARS & Nipah to soar 12x due to climate change: Study
- Supreme Court stays trial of Kuki Revolutionary Army chief Hangshing, UKLF leader Haokip
- Hiring slows down in US in Oct as employers use caution
- 'Arbitrary': SC on denial of promotion to women armed forces officers
- BJP will clinch victory in Amberpet: former minister Krishna Yadav
- SC asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha to meet RS Chairperson to tender unconditional apology
- KCR praises Jeevan Reddy at Armoor Praja Ashirwad meeting
- Kaleshwaram project Useless unless fully rehabilitated-NDSA
- KCR addresses at Korutla, says Dr Sanjay helped him during hunger strike
Injured to be shifted to Southern Gaza: Health Ministry
Ministry of Health of Gaza on Friday said that they will shift the injured from Gaza, in a convoy of ambulances, to Southern Gaza taking the Al-Rashid street, Al-Shaheli.
Tel Aviv: Ministry of Health of Gaza on Friday said that they will shift the injured from Gaza, in a convoy of ambulances, to Southern Gaza taking the Al-Rashid street, Al-Shaheli.
“We have requested the Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to accompany the convoy,” a statement from the ministry said.
The ministry said that as the Israeli forces were not allowing the exit of injured into hospital in Egypt, they had petitioned ICRC, but it is helpless as Israeli army has not allowed them to cross.
It said that due to the Israeli aggression, which exceeded the capabilities and carrying capacity of the Al-Shifa Medical complex, the injured have to be shifted out of Northern Gaza.
“In the face of the urgent need to save the lives of the injured which is guaranteed by international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, we place responsibilities on everyone,” the statement said.
It said that if the ambulances convoy move to southern Gaza then it would coincide with the return of ambulances that have been detained in the southern Gaza which cannot move as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting them and all other humanitarian crews.