Iran confirms two missiles fired at Ukraine airliner
Highlights
Iran's civil aviation authority confirmed two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner that was brought down earlier this month.
Tehran: Iran's civil aviation authority confirmed two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner that was brought down earlier this month, in a preliminary report posted on its website late Monday.
"Investigators...discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles...were fired at the aircraft," it said, adding that an investigation was ongoing to assess the bearing their impact had on the accident.
