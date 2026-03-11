Iran launches new attacks on Israel, Gulf countries

Dubai: Iran launched new attacks on Tuesday at Israel and Gulf Arab countries as it kept up pressure on the Middle East in a war started by Israel and the United States that has rattled world markets and shows no signs of a let-up. In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people.

Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region, and Kuwait's National Guard said it shot down six drones. In the United Arab Emirates, firefighters battled a blaze in the industrial city of Ruwais - home to petrochemical plants - after an Iranian drone strike. No injuries were reported. Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel's defence systems worked to intercept barrages from Iran.