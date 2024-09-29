Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah moved to safety

Tehran: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has reportedly been moved to a safe and secure location after Israel confirmed on Saturday that it has eliminated Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah in airstrikes conducted by its fighter jets in the Daha area of Beirut late Friday. 85-year-old Khamenei, a former President of the country who took over the role as country's 'Supreme Leader' in 1989, has fully backed terror organisations Hezbollah and Hamas over the last many decades.

"All the Resistance forces in the region stand with and support Hezbollah. The Resistance forces will determine the fate of this region with the honorable Hezbollah leading the way," a statement issued by Khamenei's account on X said. Without commenting on Nasrallah's fate, he also said that Friday's strikes will not be able to inflict any significant damage on the "solid structure" of Lebanon's Hezbollah.