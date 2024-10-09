Live
- K'taka Congress MLA Nagendra is 'mastermind' of Tribal Welfare scam: ED
- Defence personnel, doctors among participants of 2nd edition of Race Across India 2024
- Integrate women’s health and rights into workplaces: UNFPA
- GVC integration at scale in India to take electronics trade with US to $100 bn in 10 years
- 4 killed, 3 injured in wall collapse in Arunachal
- Cong slams MahaYuti for tender of Rs 90 cr for digital advertising
- Former Minister Niranjan Reddy Condemns Arrest of Leaders Protesting Land Acquisition
- 5 ways students can overcome mental health challenges in the digital age
- Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Lays Foundation for Nagpur Airport Upgradation and Modernization: GMR Airports to Lead Transformation Aligned with India’s Aviation Growth Vision
- Election Commission objected to the Congress Party President's Statements on election results
Just In
Iraqi militant group claims four drone attacks in Israel
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility on Wednesday for four drone attacks on four "vital" sites in Israel.
Baghdad: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group, claimed responsibility on Wednesday for four drone attacks on four "vital" sites in Israel.
In an online statement, the group said it had launched two drone strikes on targets in northern and southern Israel, with two additional attacks aimed at locations in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, reports Xinhua news agency.
The group stated that the assaults were carried out "in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon" and vowed to continue striking "the enemy's strongholds."
The statement did not specify the exact locations of the targeted sites, nor did it mention any casualties.
Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has repeatedly attacked Israeli and US positions in the region, expressing support for Palestinians in Gaza.
The militia has stepped up its attacks as Israel has intensified strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.