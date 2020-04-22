Ireland reports record high deaths in single day

Dublin : A total of 77 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Ireland on Monday, the highest figure ever recorded in a single day since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, according to the statistics released by the Irish Department of Health.

To date, there are altogether 687 COVID-19-related deaths in Ireland, said the department in a statement on Monday night, adding that another 401 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country on the same day, bringing the total number to 15,652, Xinhua reported.

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said in a twitter video message on Sunday night that he fears that complacency could be setting in regarding the battle against COVID-19.

He warned that such complacency would be "disastrous" and could potentially be "fatal". His warning came after some of the European countries have recently decided to ease their lockdown measures.