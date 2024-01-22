Live
Just In
Israel faces growing calls to bring hostages back alive
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense pressure to secure the return of captives in Gaza, media report said.
New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense pressure to secure the return of captives in Gaza, media report said.
“Relatives and supporters again rallied near Netanyahu’s Jerusalem residence for their return,” Al Jazeera has reported.
The report said that the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum demanded Netanyahu “clearly state that we will not abandon civilians, soldiers, and others kidnapped in the October debacle.”
“We must advance the deal now. If the prime minister decides to sacrifice the hostages, he should show leadership and honestly share his position with the Israeli public,” the report said.
Gilad Korenbloom, whose son is a captive in Gaza, said: “We are asking our government to listen, to sit down at the negotiating table, and decide whether to accept this agreement or any other that would suit Israel.”
John Polin, also the father of a captive, said Israelis serve their country and in return “we expect the government to ensure our safety.”
“We are asking the government to play its part, to propose an agreement to bring it to a successful conclusion and to bring the remaining hostages back alive,” Polin said.
