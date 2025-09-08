Israel: Five people killed in Jerusalem shooting attack

Jerusalem: Five people were killed in the shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem on Monday, local media reported, citing first responders.

Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service said that four victims had died on the spot, while the fifth victim died at a hospital a short while ago.

According to the MDA, at least seven others were in serious condition, two were in moderate condition, and three were in light condition.

The two terrorists who were responsible for the attack were shot by a soldier and a young Haredi man who was armed, The Times of Israel reported, citing Channel 12 reports.

Police said that "a security officer and a civilian who were present at the scene fired at the terrorists, and they were neutralised."

In a statement, police stated that the deputy police chief, Avshalom Peled, along with large police forces, arrived at the site of the incident. Police sappers are also at the site of the shooting, checking for possible explosives.

Following the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a "security assessment" with the heads of the security establishment, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel also condemned the attack and said, "A tragic morning in Jerusalem: two terrorists boarded a bus on route 62 and opened fire on passengers and bystanders. Many were murdered and others severely injured."

Extending condolences, she said, "Our hearts are with the families who are mourning their loved ones on this terrible day. The people of Israel will continue to stand strong and united against those who seek to destroy us."

A woman who was on board a bus in Jerusalem when terrorists opened fire on passengers recounted the horrific attack.

Speaking to Channel 12, she said, "...The moment (the driver) opened the door… terrorists came. It was terrible. I was by the back door, I fell on everyone and escaped, I saved myself."

The woman mentioned that she hid underneath another nearby vehicle until the shooting stopped and the terrorists were neutralised.

"There was gunfire there beyond anything imaginable. I can't believe I'm standing here. Indescribable gunfire," she added.