Israel Set to Assume Full Control of Gaza? IDF Expected to Advance Into Areas Holding Hostages

This is a major Hamas conflict update battle against Israel. According to a top source in Netanyahu's office, renowned Israeli reporter Amit Segal, who is the anchor of Channel 12 reported, 'The decision has been taken... we're going to be occupying this area of the Gaza Strip.

" Netanyahu's Gaza strategy comes amid the complete breakdown of ceasefire talks, and a growing resentment in the Israeli leadership about the inability to make progress towards releasing hostages who are held by Hamas from the conflict's beginning days.

"Hamas will not be able to release the hostage situation in Gaza without surrendering completely. If we do not act now, hostages are likely to die from starvation and Gaza remains under Hamas under Hamas' control," Segal quoted the official according to an article from Fox News.

A turning point in a protracted war

It is expected that the Israeli Security Cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday in order to decide on the next steps for Gaza. In a report by The Times of Israel, various ministers have said Netanyahu has been using the phrase "occupation of the Gaza Strip military escalation" to describe Israel's Gaza occupation plan in a stark departure from the previous resistance of the government to return to areas with a high population.

The footage of David received condemnation from Western powers as well as shocked Israelis. France, Germany, the UK and the U.S. were among countries who expressed their outrage. The foreign ministry of Israel announced that they will inform the UN Security Council will hold an extraordinary session on Tuesday, January 11, to discuss the issue of the status of hostages in Gaza.