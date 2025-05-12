Israel Set to Receive American Hostage Edan Alexander After Hamas Agrees to Release

Israel is set to receive Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli American soldier and the last known living U.S. hostage held by Hamas in Gaza, following his announced release after direct talks with the Trump administration. Hamas confirmed the unconditional release in a statement early Monday, with the transfer to occur via the International Committee of the Red Cross and a special Israeli military unit.

Alexander, who was captured during the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, will undergo medical and psychological evaluations at a reception facility in Reim before reuniting with his family and being transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. His parents arrived from New Jersey to await his return.

The Trump administration, led by envoy Steve Witkoff and negotiator Adam Boehler, brokered the deal independently of Israeli officials, reflecting a shift in U.S.-Israel diplomatic dynamics. President Trump, calling it a “good faith” step toward ending the war, is set to visit the Middle East this week, with stops in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE — but not Israel.

Israel’s government welcomed Alexander’s release but emphasized no broader ceasefire deal or prisoner exchange had been agreed upon. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office said the release was a result of ongoing military pressure and support from the U.S., while reaffirming plans to intensify operations in Gaza if no further hostage deal materializes.

Alexander’s family expressed deep gratitude for the release, calling it “the greatest gift imaginable” on Mother’s Day, and urged leaders not to stop until all hostages are freed. Fifty-eight hostages remain in Gaza, 24 believed to be alive.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. Over 52,800 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 120,000 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Israeli airstrikes have displaced most of the population, with aid severely restricted.

Trump’s team is pushing for a broader regional agreement that may include additional hostage releases and normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. As one Israeli official warned, if no breakthrough occurs before Trump’s departure, Israel will escalate its military campaign in Gaza.