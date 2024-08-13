Israel to invest $13.8 million in wastewater reuse in agriculture

Jerusalem : Israel will provide first-time financial support for setting up infrastructure for reusing treated wastewater in agriculture, the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security said.

A total of 52 million shekels (about $13.8 million) will be invested to subsidize the costs for farms that switch to using treated wastewater for irrigating, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Currently, Israel discharges an average of 68 million cubic metres (MCM) of treated wastewater into the sea annually, costing about 70 Israeli cents per cubic metre for purification and transportation, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the ministry, redirecting the wastewater to agriculture could save nearly 50 million shekels per year, on top of enhancing water supply for agriculture and hence ensuring food security, which is crucial, particularly during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Israel uses around 570 MCM of wastewater for treatment in agriculture each year, with the amount required rising continuously amid population growth.