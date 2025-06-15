Israel warns Iran of more STRIKES

Jerusalem (AP): Israel on Saturday warned of more attacks on Iran after Iran's deadly retaliatory strikes on Israel overnight and into the morning. Three people were killed, and dozens were wounded in Israel, after a series of blistering Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear programme and its armed forces the previous day.

Israel's assault on Friday used warplanes, as well as drones smuggled into the country in advance, to assault key facilities and kill top generals and scientists. Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in the attacks. Israel said the barrage was necessary before Iran got any closer to building an atomic weapon, although experts and the US government have assessed that Tehran was not actively working on such a weapon before the strikes. It also threw talks between the United States and Iran over an atomic accord into disarray days before the two sides were set to meet Sunday.

Iranian media report more Israeli strikes. Footage shared by an affiliate of Iran's state TV showed a fire after an Israeli strike at Zagros Khodro, a former car manufacturing plant in Borujerd. The state-run IRNA news agency also reported an Israeli strike on Saturday around Abadan in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province. Other strikes appeared to be happening in Kermanshah near a military barracks. The Israeli military says seven soldiers were lightly wounded on Friday night in an Iranian missile strike in central Israel. It says they were briefly hospitalized and sent home. This is the first report of military casualties in the operation. It gave no further details on where the soldiers were located.

Iran's supreme leader names new head of the Revolutionary Guard's aerospace division Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed Gen Majid Mousavi to replace Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday. The Guard's aerospace division oversees Iran's arsenal of ballistic missiles. Israel's main international airport will stay closed.

The airport authority says the it will stay closed until further notice. Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv was been closed to traffic since Israel attacked Iran's military and nuclear facilities on Friday morning and Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes at Israel. The announcement came as Lebanon, Jordan and Syria said they were reopening their airspaces on Saturday after closing them.

The Pope appeals on Israel and Iran to show responsibility and act reasonably. It was one of the strongest appeals for peace since the election in early May of the first American pontiff. “The situation in Iran and Israel has seriously deteriorated,” Pope Leo XIV said during an audience in St. Peter's Basilica. He stressed that “the commitment to building a safer world free from the nuclear threat must be pursued through respectful encounters and sincere dialogue to build a lasting peace”. Leo also noted that “no one should ever threaten the existence of another”. Israel's defence minister says Tehran will burn' if it continues firing missiles. Defence Minister Israel Katz issued the stark warning after an assessment meeting with the army's chief of staff. He says Iran will pay a heavy price for harming Israeli citizens.

The Israeli military said around noon on Saturday that its fighter jets “were set to resume striking targets in Tehran”. Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog — the International Atomic Energy Agency — confirmed in a post on X that the Isfahan nuclear site in Iran was targeted several times on Friday. “No increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of now,” the agency said. Syria also opens its airspace after the Israel-Iran deadly attacks Syria's civil aviation authority says it's reopening the airspace on Saturday but will follow the situation in the region and take any necessary measures if needed. The airspace was closed on Friday.