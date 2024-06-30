Live
Just In
Israeli company sets up first wireless EV charging road in Norway
Israeli hi-tech company Electreon Wireless installed the first wireless charging road in Norway, allowing electric vehicles to charge while in motion, the company reported to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.
Electreon's road charging systems utilise special copper coils positioned just beneath the road surface. The new road segment, 100 meters long, was built in the city of Trondheim and will be examined for about a year.
The tests will be carried out with three electric buses manufactured by the Chinese giant Yutong and a fourth bus made by the Chinese bus maker Higer, reports Xinhua news agency.
The pilot drives will examine the technology's ability to be used as the sole energy source for buses, enabling their uninterrupted operation without charging stops throughout the day and thus reducing carbon emissions.
The tests will also involve subjecting the charging system to the severe winter conditions of Trondheim to prove its resilience and effectiveness in the unique climate of this northern area.
The projects are estimated to cost up to 22.4 million Norwegian kroner (2.12 million US dollars), funded by the Norwegian government.