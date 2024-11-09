Israeli PM appoints new Ambassador to US

Live
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to appoint Yechiel Leiter as Israel's Ambassador to the United States, according to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office.
Leiter, 65, has served in senior public service positions in Israel, including the deputy director-general of the Education Ministry, chief-of-staff in the Finance Ministry, and acting chairman of the Israel Ports Company, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Leiter was born in the United States and is deeply familiar with the American administration and society," the statement said, calling him "a highly capable diplomat" and "an eloquent speaker" who "possesses a deep understanding of American culture and politics."
Leiter will take office in January 2025, replacing Michael Herzog, brother of Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has served as the Israeli Ambassador to America for three years.