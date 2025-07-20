Israel's continued interventions worsen Syria's crisis: Turkish FM

Ankara: Israel's "continued interventions on Syrian territory" are worsening the crisis in Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, according to a report by semi-official Anadolu Agency.

"Any attack targeting Syria's territorial integrity, unity, and sovereignty undermines regional peace efforts," Fidan told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone conversation on the situation in southern Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

It is important to implement the mutual understanding reached by the parties involved, Fidan added, which should refer to an immediate and comprehensive nationwide ceasefire announced earlier in the day by the Syrian authorities.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, the Syrian authorities said the truce aimed to preserve national unity and ensure the safety of civilians amid "critical circumstances," describing the move as a national and humanitarian obligation.

The statement came hours after US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack revealed the truce on X, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa had agreed to a cessation of hostilities, brokered by Rubio.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel launched a series of airstrikes targeting convoys of Syrian forces in and around the southern Syrian city of Sweida, killing and wounding several personnel and further escalating days of deadly clashes between local Druze armed factions, Bedouin tribes, and the Syrian interim government's forces.

Syria condemned Israel's involvement and said the strikes had resulted in the deaths of members of the armed forces and civilians.