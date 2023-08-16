Live
- Register FIR against AAP legislator in assault case: Akali Dal leader
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
Just In
Israel's inflation drops to lowest since January 2022
Israel's year-on-year 12-month inflation decreased to 3.3 per cent in July, the lowest rate since January last year, according to data released by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.
Israel's year-on-year 12-month inflation decreased to 3.3 per cent in July, the lowest rate since January last year, according to data released by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.
The 12-month figure soared to 5.4 per cent in January 2023, the highest in over 14 years, but has since gradually declined, Xinhua news agency reported citing the bureau data.
A gradual increase of the base interest rate by Israel's central bank, from 0.1 per cent in April 2022 to 4.75 per cent in May 2023, helped curb inflation.
Accordingly, the bank decided in July to keep the interest rate unchanged, after 10 consecutive raises.
On a monthly basis, Israel's consumer price index rose by 0.3 per cent in July compared to June, with the prices of fresh fruits and vegetables recording a 3.4 per cent increase.
Home prices in Israel decreased in May-June by 0.2 pe rcent compared to April-May.
This was the third consecutive decrease after rising for nearly three years.
Annually, Israel's home prices in May-June 2023 increased by 5.2 per cent compared to the same months in 2022, the lowest annual increase in 2.5 years.