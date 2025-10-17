  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

It’s based on India's national interest: Russia

It’s based on Indias national interest: Russia
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Russian crude oil remains the most cost effective option on the global market and Russia's energy ties with India are in tune with New...

New Delhi: Russian crude oil remains the most cost effective option on the global market and Russia's energy ties with India are in tune with New Delhi's national interests, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov said on Thursday.

Alipov's remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick