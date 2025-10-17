Live
It’s based on India's national interest: Russia
Highlights
New Delhi: Russian crude oil remains the most cost effective option on the global market and Russia's energy ties with India are in tune with New Delhi's national interests, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov said on Thursday.
Alipov's remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.
