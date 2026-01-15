Japan: Man stabs two over forced eviction proceedings; arrested

Tokyo: A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing two men coming to his apartment in Japan's Tokyo for forced eviction proceedings, according to police's statement, local media reported.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested a few hundred meters away from the spot on suspicion of attempted murder. One of the victims, a company employee, was in critical condition while the other, a court enforcement officer, suffered minor injuries, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

Both victims were aged in their 60s.

An emergency call reporting the incident in Suginami Ward of Tokyo was made at 10:15 am (local time). Police said the suspect was lagging in making rent payments. Police said that a fire erupted in the room, with the man suspected of igniting a gas cylinder for a portable stove during the altercation.

On December 26, 2025, 15 people were injured after a stabbing spree at a factory in Shizuoka Prefecture in Japan, local media reported, quoting authorities.

According to them, an emergency call was received at around 4:30 p.m. (local time), reporting that five or six people had been stabbed at a Yokohama Rubber factory in Mishima, Kyodo News Agency reported.

Police had arrested Masaki Oyama (38) on suspicion of attempted murder. Police also received a call that someone was splashing an unspecified liquid around the factory and is carrying probe into the incident. The factory makes car tyres and approximately 980 people work there as of 2024, according to its website.

On December 15, 2025, police arrested a 30-year-old man for his involvement in one of two stabbings in Japan's Fukuoka that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a woman and a man who was working at the event for the Japanese female idol group HKT48, local media reported.

The suspect, Naoya Yamaguchi, a resident of Fukuoka Prefecture's Itoshima, was accused of attempted murder for the attack on the man and has confessed to committing the crime. He has also indicated his involvement in the attack on the woman, according to police, Kyodo News reported.

The attacks took place on December 14 at a stadium, Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka, and a nearby amusement facility, Boss E.Zo Fukuoka, where HKT48 has its own theatre for performances. HKT48 is one of the popular AKB48 family of all-girl pop groups and is based in Fukuoka's Hakata.

One of the victims, an event worker (44), was stabbed in his chest when he cautioned a man whom the police believe was Yamaguchi, while another victim, a 27-year-old woman, who was visiting for a live event at the stadium, suffered an injury in her back.