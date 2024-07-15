Japan's Kishida faces opposition for remaining LDP chief: poll

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is facing growing opposition for reelection in the upcoming leadership race of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), a recent media poll showed.



Some 57 per cent of respondents are against Kishida running in the LDP leadership election in September, according to a survey conducted by Japan's All-Nippon News Network (ANN) run by TV Asahi, reports Xinhua news agency.

The survey, conducted on July 13 and July 14, showed that only 26 per cent support his candidacy, highlighting a challenging political landscape for Kishida who faces both internal and public opposition.

The poll also indicated a growing desire for political change, with 43 per cent of respondents hoping for a new government after the next House of Representatives election.

According to the ANN poll, the sentiment has been consistent for three consecutive months, surpassing those who prefer the continuation of the current LDP-Komeito coalition government.