Jerusalem attack increases Israel's commitment to fight terrorism: Cabinet member

Tel Aviv: Benny Gantz, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet, on Thursday said that the shooting incident at a bus stop Jerusalem that claimed the lives of three civilians, only increases the country's commitment to continue its fight against terrorism.

Two suspected Hamas operatives opened fire at people waiting at the bus stop in the outskirts of Jerusalem during the morning rush hour.

The attack occurred almost a year after the same bus stop witnessed a deadly bombing attack on November 23, 2022.

The two suspects were later neutralised by two off-duty soldiers and a civilian, according to the police.

In a post on X, Gantz, who is also a former Defence Minister, extended condolences and said that "this attack is further proof of our commitment to continue the fight with strength and determination against the murderous terrorism that threatens our citizens".

"In Jerusalem, Gaza, Yosh and everywhere," he added.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gavir had earlier said the shooters -- identified as brothers Murad Namr (38) and Ibrahim Namr(30) from East Jerusalem -- were Hamas militants operatives.

"These are apparently Hamas operatives, who speak here with two voices, one voice of a so-called cease-fire and a second voice of terror," Gavir told reporters.

The victims included a 24 year-old woman and a man in his 70s, with six others also injured in the attack.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene by the Magen David Adom rescue service, and two others were pronounced dead at Shaare Zedek hospital.

Addressing mediapersons, police chief Doron Turgeman said the attackers were "armed with M-16 rifle and a pistol".

"They arrived with a car and opened fire at civilians,” he said.

The scene of the attack has been sealed off and an additional search is being carried out to “rule out any additional suspects", the police added.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said: “We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence.”

The attack came just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the humanitarian truce in Gaza for a seventh day, just minutes before it was set to expire on Thursday.