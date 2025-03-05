Jesse Eisenberg Granted Polish Citizenship for Directing A Real Pain

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg has officially received Polish citizenship, awarded by President Andrzej Duda, in recognition of his efforts to highlight Poland’s Jewish history through his Oscar-winning film, A Real Pain.

Eisenberg, who wrote, directed, and starred in the film, tells the story of two American cousins traveling to Poland to honor their Holocaust-survivor grandmother, inspired by his own great aunt.

During the citizenship ceremony, Eisenberg reflected on his deepening connection to Poland, stating, "My family lived in this country far longer than we lived in New York. Yet, over time, that connection was lost. This honor is the first step in reclaiming it."

Eisenberg was moved to create A Real Pain following the passing of his great aunt Doris, who fled Poland in 1938, while other family members perished in the Holocaust.

President Duda praised Eisenberg's decision, saying, "I am delighted when people across the ocean acknowledge their heritage and seek to reconnect with Poland."

The film earned Eisenberg an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay, while his co-star, Kieran Culkin, won the Best Supporting Actor award.