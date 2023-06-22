Live
- Rahul questions PM's silence on Manipur, says all-party meeting not imp for him
- Nadda to visit Odisha today
- Telangana Martyrs Memorial: Significance, Photos, and Everything You Need to Know Here
- ACB continues raids on Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner
- Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 update; Eligible devices and How to download it
- Firing Exchange Between Armed Miscreants And Assam Rifles In Manipur
- KCR lays foundation for super speciality hospital
- Yogi implements LADCS to provide free legal aid to poor
- Anjali’s special film goes to the sets
- Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film ‘Love Again’ makes OTT debut
Joe Biden And Narendra Modi To Take Questions From Journalists Today
Highlights
- A senior White House official referred to the event as a "big deal" as it will feature US President Joe Biden and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making speeches and fielding questions from the media on Thursday during the Indian leader's state visit.
- Kirby said that they are simply appreciative that Prime Minister Modi would attend a press conference at the conclusion of the visit.
A senior White House official referred to the event as a "big deal" as it will feature US President Joe Biden and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi making speeches and fielding questions from the media on Thursday during the Indian leader's state visit. According to White House national security spokesman John Kirby, the White House is aware that the press conference is a "big deal."
Modi rarely answers questions from the media, excluding the occasional interview. In the roughly nine years after he became prime minister, he has not spoken at a single press conference in India. He appeared at a press conference in May 2019 but refused to take any questions.
Kirby said that they are simply appreciative that Prime Minister Modi would attend a press conference at the conclusion of the visit. They believe that's critical, and they appreciate his agreement.
According to Kirby, there will be two questions during the press conference: one from the US press and one from an Indian journalist.
Press conferences held at the White House with other world leaders have been strictly regulated, with U.S. authorities appointing reporters from the domestic and international media in advance for Biden and his guest to call upon, and a relatively small number of questions.
Democrats are pressuring Biden to bring up human rights with Modi due to worries about a deterioration of democracy in India under Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. One potential subject for the news conference is human rights.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS