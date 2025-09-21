Kabul residents complain of challenges faced due to reduced internet speed

Several people in Kabul have complained about reduced internet speed and the challenges caused by this after fibre optic services stopped working in 10 provinces of Afghanistan.

Kabul residents said that the reduction in internet speed affected their work. Wajid, an employee at a pharmaceutical company in the capital city, said 90 per cent of his work relies on the internet. However, the drop in internet service speed has caused difficulties for him, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported.

"We need fast internet because sometimes when we send a location, it doesn’t go through or get delivered. This creates a lot of problems for us in the office," he said.

Several other residents in Kabul said that disruptions in internet service have negatively affected their online education program, personal and work-linked communication.

Shams questioned how they can progress in marketing if internet access is better. He said, "If we have high-speed internet, we can progress in marketing and in areas where internet access is better, and we can help our country move forward."

Another resident, Saleem Rahini, said: "Since our lessons were progressing through the internet, slides, WhatsApp, and YouTube, now with the internet weakening, our access to these resources has decreased significantly."

Residents of Kabul raised complaints after fibre optic services were suspended in 10 provinces of Afghanistan - Balkh, Kandahar, Herat, Helmand, Nangarhar, Laghman, Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, and Baghlan over the past week, Tolo News reported.

Fibre optic internet was suspended in over 10 provinces of Afghanistan after the Taliban's order.

Abdul Hadi Qane, a social activist in Herat, stated: "We expect that no restrictions will be imposed on internet access. If any programs are to be implemented in this regard, they should be designed in a way that minimises harm to the public."

Residents of Balkh province said that internet disruption has negatively affected their business, educational and social activities. One resident of Balkh said: "Cutting off home internet can have serious negative impacts on all aspects of life. A major portion of public services, such as the issuance of ID cards, passports, and the banking system, depends on the internet."