Kamala Harris races towards Prez nomination

Washington: Indian origin US Vice President Kamala Harris enters the second full day of her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday in an almost unassailable position, following a whirlwind 24 hours that saw almost every senior party figure championing her candidacy.



The rapid pace at which the Vice President racked up endorsements was matched by an avalanche of donations to the newly branded Harris for President campaign, which had already inherited Joe Biden’s $96m when he abandoned his re-election effort on Sunday.

More than $100m poured into campaign coffers in its first day, a spokesperson said on Monday, calling it the largest single-day haul of any presidential candidate in history and with most of the money coming from grassroots donors making their first contributions of the election cycle.

According to recent polls, Harris trails former President Republican candidate Donald Trump slightly – a roughly similar position to the one President Biden found himself in before his historic announcement.

For at least a moment, Democrats have a jolt of energy after more than three weeks of intense hand-wringing over the President’s fitness and ability to sustain campaign. Campaign officials, however, were equally as enthused by the succession of heavyweight Democrats who voiced their support for Harris, notably Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker who called the Vice President “brilliantly astute” and “rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service”.

All 23 Democratic state Governors have publicly backed her, including several who had been considered potential rivals for the nomination, such as Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer and JB Pritzker of Illinois. Whitmer said she had no interest in opposing Harris and would instead serve as co-chair of the campaign. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and the Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, stopped short of endorsing her, but said she’s “off to a great start” and that they will meet with her “shortly”. “The Vice President has excited communities, she’s excited the House Democratic caucus and she’s exciting the country,” Jeffries told reporters.

