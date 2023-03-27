Khalistanis attack PTI scribe Lalit K Jha in US

Washington: A PTI journalist was verbally intimidated and physically assaulted by Khalistan supporters protesting outside the Indian Embassy here, drawing a strong reaction from the Indian mission which said such activities underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of these separatists.

Lalit K Jha, the US correspondent of the Press Trust of India, was covering the pro-Khalistan protest when he came under attack. But the timely intervention by the US Secret Service and the local police saved him. "We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering the so-called 'Khalistan protest' in Washington DC earlier today," the Indian Embassy here said in a statement.





"We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly," the statement said. "Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called 'Khalistani protestors' and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism," it said. The Indian mission thanked the law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in the matter.