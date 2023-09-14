Kim's train apparently en route to Russia's Khabarovsk after summit with Putin

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's special train appears to be moving toward Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk on Thursday, a day after his rare summit with President Vladimir Putin, sources said.

According to the sources, Kim's olive green, bulletproof train appears headed toward the Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, where he will visit an aircraft factory, following his meeting with Putin held on Wednesday at the Vostochny spaceport where he pledged full support for Russia, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Putin earlier told a Russian media outlet that Kim will fly to Komsomolsk-on-Amur to visit an aircraft plant and travel to Vladivostok to view Russia's Pacific Fleet after the summit.

But Kim appears to have taken his train to Komsomolsk-on-Amur, some 1,170 km east of the space center.

Kim is expected to arrive in the Russian city late Thursday and stop by an aircraft plant that manufactures Sukhoi fighter jets the following day, according to the sources.

Wednesday's summit marked Kim's first meeting with Putin since his visit to Vladivostok in April 2019.

South Korean and US officials have expressed concerns over the meeting and a possible arms deal between the two countries that could assist Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.